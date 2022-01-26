Grant McCann reveals pride in parting message to Hull City supporters after departure

Grant McCann.

The 41-year-old, in his third season at the club, was sacked on Tuesday, less than a week after they were taken over by the Turkey-based Acun Medya Group.

He is to be replaced by former Rangers striker Shota Arveladze, whose formal appointment is expected to be officially announced shortly.

Following relegation at the end of the 2019-20, Hull returned to the Championship at the first time of asking, winning their first title since the mid-Sixties.

McCann operated in testing times amid the ongoing backdrop of takeover speculation regarding the Allam family, who had been actively seeking to sell the club for a number of years.

Despite a tough start to the season, the former Doncaster Rovers and Peterborough United chief left Hull 10 points clear of the relegation zone following fine wins over automatic promotion candidates Blackburn and Bournemouth, with owner Acun Ilicali admitting that decisions to replaces managers are 'never easy' and acknowledging that the timing was odd.

In a statement issued via the League Managers' Association, McCann, who joined Hull from Rovers in the summer of 2019, said: "I would like to thank everyone at Hull City. I have had an amazing time and have learned so much in my two and a half years at the football club.

"Winning the League One title and receiving the manager of the year award last season was a huge honour, and I am proud of how the team has adapted to the Championship this season.

"We have been on a fantastic run over the past 12 games, earning 20 points and sitting seventh in the form table. I am confident the team can build on this form and finish the season well.

"It is a special football club and I would like to thank the Allam family for showing complete faith in me during our journey. I wish them all well for the future.

"To the players, staff, and fans, I thank you with all my heart. Through the good and the bad, we stuck together as one big family.

"Best wishes to Acun Ilıcalı on his new adventure and I hope there is lots of success for Hull City and its fans moving forward.