Grant McCann says Hull City were unable to give Josh Magennis a new deal, but have offered them to others

Turkish businessman Acun Ilicali entered into an exclusivity agreement in his attempt to buy the club in late October and it is believed a deal has now been agreed with the Allam finally and the paperwork sent to the Football League for final approval.

In the meantime, the transfer window is open and McCann is trying to strengthen his squad, doing so within an embargo which is expected to be lifted once Ilicali takes over.

This week striker Josh Magennis left for League One Wigan Athletic. The Northern Ireland international was in the final six months of his Hull deal.

"(I'm) disappointed, really disappointed to lose Josh if I'm being honest but it was the right thing to do for both parties, really," said McCann. "Such a big character in and around the training ground, such a leader, influential to helping us win the league last season.

"He in general will be missed, he was a loud character around the training ground but it was right for this to happen.

"I knew about this the day before Boxing Day when I had a phonecall from Leam Richardson, the Wigan manager, and he was asking about Josh.

"I said if it was down to me Josh would be signing a new contract as soon as possible but unfortunately the situation we're in at the minute, things take a little bit of time.

"Josh came to see me the other day and we have that much respect for each other we were both a bit disappointed it was going to happen but I completely understand it.

"He has six months left on his contract, he's going back to where his family live, he's signing a two-and-a-half-year contract and financially it's good for him. It makes so much sense.

"We're disappointed to lose him but we couldn't stand in his way."

Asked if Hull had offered the centre-forward a new contract, McCann replied: "Nothing was spoken about with the situation we're in. I think Josh just wanted that stability for him and his family and I can understand that."

McCann has been left in the dark on the takeover, with no communication between himself and Ilicali but he says the situation has not stopped contract talks with George Honeyman, or the transfer targets he has invited to the training ground this week.

"We're trying," he said when asked if he was looking for a replacement. "We want to make sure going into the second half of the season that we're as strong as possible. The recruitment team's working very hard.

"I've met a couple of potential new signings at the training ground, they met the players on Wednesday but it's timing, the January transfer window's all about timing.

"Clubs might not let these players out until after certain games.

"I had a good conversation with a centre-forward from the Premier League but it's about timing and when they let him out if they get one in.

"We're working very hard to try and make us stronger and really competitive for the remaining games."