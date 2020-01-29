Grieving Rotherham United pair praised for performances just days after death of close friend Jordan Sinnott

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne praised grieving duo Richard Wood and Matt Crooks following their performances against title rivals Ipswich Town on Tuesday night.

The Millers pair were close friends of ex-Huddersfield Town and FC Halifax Town player Jordan Sinnott, who tragically died on Saturday.

Yet, despite having endured a "horrendous weekend" as Warne put it, both men played their part in a fine Millers display at the New York Stadium.

Indeed, captain Wood scored the only goal of the game, helping his team leapfrog the Tractor Boys and re-claim top spot in League One.

"I was really pleased with him [Wood] and with Crooksy. Obviously they've lost a really close friend and it's difficult for them," said Warne.

"Woody stayed behind on Saturday and I thought he played quite well at Peterborough, but it was difficult for him.

"I spoke to them on Sunday and they've gone through a horrendous weekend.

"I'm not sure if Crooksy has had anything to eat for three days, so the fact that I got 70-odd minutes out of him was just a pure adrenaline thing, so it [Tuesday's victory] is fitting for them two and the group as a whole.

"It's been an emotional week."

Sinnott, 25, was found unconscious in the Nottinghamshire market town of Retford in the early hours of Saturday morning having sustained a fractured skull.

On hearing the news, midfielder Crooks - who counted Sinnott as his "best mate" - left Rotherham's team hotel and missed Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Peterborough United.

Sinnot passed away in hospital later that day.

"It's a difficult one because he [Crooks] is a really emotional guy," added Warne.

"When he gets news like this it obviously hits him hard. It's his best mate so it's gonna hit him hard.

"He was in my office yesterday, emotional, but he wanted to play. I text him and just asked him was he alright to start and he text me back 'definitely', so that was enough for me.

"It's obviously gonna hit him hard and will do for a few weeks, but I think maybe it's a bit of sanctuary coming in and training and playing football. It just takes your mind off it.

"He's done really well and I was just pleased he didn't get sent off [after getting booked in the first half].

"I just had this awful feeling that he might just have a moment, but fortunately he didn't and he contributed to a good performance."