Guiseley 0 Brackley Town 2: Joint Lions boss Russ O’Neill homes in on frustration

Ten-man Guiseley waved goodbye to Brackley Town, beaten 2-0 and feeling frustrated at not making the most of home advantage.

And after the game Guiseley joint-manager Russ O’Neill didn’t hold back: “We have played a really experienced team, who have managed the game well.

Scott Garner, the Guiseley captain was sent off in the defeat to Brackley Town. PIC: Yorkshire Post Newspapers

“We had a chance but they got their goal and then again right at the end.

“It’s important that we’ve got another game on Tuesday to move on from the result.”

Guiseley started brightly enough with Brad Nicholson – fresh from scoring twice last week – seeing his attempted effort blocked in the area.

But the away side worked their way into the match and had the majority of the chance in the first half.

Brackley so nearly took the lead with a quarter of an hour gone. A Shane Byrne free-kick, that was close to the corner flag, was swung into the area and seemed to catch the wind, with it curling towards goal and needing clearing away by Hamza Bencherif.

Another free-kick led to a good chance for the visitors. Byrne put in the cross and it led to pinball in the Guiseley area and, after two blocks were made, the ball was eventually cleared, much to Brackley’s frustration on this occasion.

Just before the break, the Lions had their best chance when a cross wasn’t properly cleared. The ball fell to George Cantrill and his shot went past several players in the crowded area but Danny Lewis made a smart reaction save to keep the scores level.

The deadlock was eventually broken, with a goalmouth scramble seeing Glenn Walker in the right place to get a crucial touch for the opening goal that gave Brackley the lead.

Any chance of a fight back for Guiseley ended when captain Scott Garner was sent off after fouling Wes York, with the referee deeming it to be dangerous play.

Lee Ndlovu got the goal his performance deserved, as he beat three defenders and placed his effort into the bottom corner.

Guiseley are back in league action on Tuesday when they take on Kidderminster Harriers in a rearranged game at Nethermoor Park.

Guiseley: Dewhurst, Nicholson, Bencherif, Garner, McNally, Johnson, Spencer, Barkers,, Cantrill, Soleman, Martin (Shaw 45). Unused subs: Felix, Digie, Scrivens, Newall.

Brackley Town: Lewis, Myles, Franklin, Byrne, Audel, Dean, Lowe, Murombeozi, Ndlovu, York (Daire 82) Walker. Unused subs: Fairlamb, Armson, Baker, Langmead.

Referee: Richard Aspinall.