Guiseley 1 Lancaster City 2 - Lions fail to scale heights to crash out of FA Trophy

Guiseley exited the FA Trophy after losing 2-1 to Evo-Stik Premier division side, Lancaster City at Nethermoor.

After the defeat Guiseley joint-manager Russ O’Neill said: “It is obviously something that is very frustrating, we didn’t reach the levels that we needed to. This was the chance to continue and go on a cup run, that is now gone.”

After their first attempt to play this tie was postponed a fortnight ago, Guiseley got the game underway and made a perfect start.

Good play by Kaine Felix led to him passing to Lewis Walters, he put a pass into the area and Rowan Liburd had a tap-in.

The Lions though saw their hard work undone when a well worked free-kick was headed in by Matty Blinkhorn who was given time and space to get his effort on target.

As the half progressed, there were few chances yet just before half-time Lewis Walters was found in the area, from a corner but on the half-volley he just got too much on his effort and it went over.

The second-half saw the National North hosts create a chance when Lancaster goalkeeper Aidan Stone was tackled by Liburd but the ball was cleared from the area by a quick thinking Craig Stanley.

The visitors would take the lead thanks to some poor marking as a cross found Steve Williams who on the second attempt had a tap-in from four yards out as the Lions bowed out on a frustrating night.

In what was a wholly frustrating night for the National League North side, they tried to push men forward but didn’t create any late chances.