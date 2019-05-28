Guiseley issue open letter to supporters - and warn of challenging times ahead

GUISELEY’S directors and management have issued an open letter to supporters - and has stressed that next season will be another challenging one for the club.

The 2018-19 campaign saw the Lions secure their National League North status, with the joint-management team of Marcus Bignot and Russ O’Neill achieving their brief of ensuring that the club did not suffer a second successive relegation.

Off the pitch, it was a year that posed issues, but the Nethermoor hierarchy have revealed that it will be on a stable footing from the start of July onwards when the club will be ‘debt free’.

But the club insist that the pragmatic decisions must continue to be taken next season.

The open letter read: "As you’ll be aware, last season was a tough one for the club both on and off the field. We’re keen to move onwards and look towards next season but we feel clarity is perhaps needed as to the extent of the issues faced by the managers.

"Their remit coming in, quite frankly, was to keep the club alive and safe from relegation. Anything else would’ve been a bonus. As it turned out we had a tremendous FA Cup run and reached the final of the West Riding County Cup. The club as of 1st July will be completely debt free which is something which we can be proud of.

"Recruitment is well underway for next season. As per the previous squad update 11 players have already left the club with our best wishes, and we have offered reengagement to the remaining members of the squad, other than Scott Garner, Aleks Starcenko and Kennedy Digie who are under contract.

"The managers have been working day and night to also secure new signings and we’re pleased to say agreements have been made with four players so far. We cannot however, announce these immediately for a variety of reasons but will do so as soon as we can.

"The pre-season schedule has been finalised, but as with the signings these cannot be announced until the opposition are ready.

"Next season will again be a challenging one, although the ownership remains generous in their contributions, we cannot compete on finances or resources with the likes of Hereford, Southport and York. What we can do however is recruit a hungry ambitious squad who will give everything for the cause.

"We’re confident that the players recruited, along with Dave Currie’s academy prospects, will come together to form a team on the pitch which you can be proud of and enjoy watching.

What we’re asking from the supporters once again this season, is your continued support. Our Media Team is solely run by volunteers who do a marvellous job, but we’re asking for your help in getting the clubs name out there to the wider audience.

"We averaged an attendance of over 750 last season, can we push this to 900 or even 1000 this year? Is there anything we can do as a club to help communication with our fanbase?