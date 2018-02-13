Guiseley let chance slip with home loss

Have your say

Guiseley slipped deeper into trouble in the National League as they went down at home to Gateshead last night.

With only one other relegation-threatened side playing last night, this was a big opportunity missed for the Lions.

Manager Paul Cox said: “We weren’t effective enough in front of goal. We tried to get in the areas, but we didn’t make it happen.

“It was a result where a goal, a bit of luck can change it.”

Gateshead took the lead with their first chance as a ball over the top saw Wes York take the ball into area and fire a shot into the bottom left-hand corner.

The visitors dominated the first half and should have been 2-0 up with a cross finding Paddy McCloughlin who – from the edge of the area – fired just wide.

The hosts upped the intensity for the start of the second half with Dayle Southwell forcing a save from James Montgomery.

Gateshead, though, had another great chance when Jordan Burrow hit a post with a header.

Guiseley’s hopes rose when a cross found Rowan Liburd, but with most the goal to aim at he hit Montgomery. Ex-FC Halifax Town man Richard Peniket was then denied by Luke Coddington.

The result leaves Guiseley bottom of the table ten points adrift of fifth-bottom Barrow who drew 1-1 with Sutton United.

Guiseley left-back Marcus Williams has joined York City on loan until the end of the season.

He links up once again with former team-mate Connor Brown, who has had his loan deal with the Minstermen made permanent.