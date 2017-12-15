Guiseley sign up Crookes and Roberts on loan for Christmas period

GUISELEY have made two loan signings to bolster their injury-hit squad over the busy Christmas period.

Nottingham Forest youngster Adam Crookes and Oxford United striker James Roberts have both joined the Nethermoor club on loan for a month.

James Roberts.

Crookes, who is able to play in defence or in midfield, was a regular captain of the Forest Under-18 side which finished top of their division in the 2015-16 season and reached the fifth round of the FA Youth Cup.

He played an important part during the Reds’ run in the FA Youth Cup and scored the equaliser against Liverpool at the City Ground in the fifth round before Forest were eventually beaten 2-1 in stoppage time.

Crookes, who made the step up to feature regularly in Jack Lester’s Under-23 side in 2016-17, had the club running through his veins after joining Forest as a schoolboy and progressing all the way through their Academy system.

Stoke Mandeville-born Roberts, started his career in the youth team at Wycombe Wanderers in 2012.

The same year he moved on to Oxford United and he has since had loan spells at Chester, Oxford City (twice), Barnet and Stalybridge.

Paul Cox’s Guiseley are in FA Trophy first round proper action tomorrow at fellow National League side Gateshead, kick-off 3pm.