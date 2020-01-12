Guiseley still in playoff hunt as Farsley get set for FA Trophy replay

Guiseley left Altrincham with a hard-earned point, Kaine Felix the hero with his equalising goal.

The result enabled the Lions to move up to 10th spot in the National league North standings, just a point off the playoff places.

SATISFIED: Guiseley joint-manager Marcus Bignot

Not surprisingly, joint-manager Marcus Bignot was satisfied with his team’s efforts.

“Make no mistake, this is a tough place to come, to so to get a point is something we can be pleased with,” he said.

“We are right in the mix when it comes to going for the playoff places and that is a good place to be.”

It was an end to end first-half with both teams creating plenty of chances, the Lions enjoying a good opportunity with under five minutes on the clock when Felix saw a shot go narrowly wide.

THE EQUALISER: Farsley Celtic's Tyler Walton

Altrincham took the lead with just over a quarter of an hour gone, when Shaun Densmore put in a good cross for Tom Peers, who simply couldn’t miss for the hosts

Felix provided the spark that Guiseley needed to get back into the game on 33 minutes, turning on the spot and producing a fine finish into the bottom corner.

Altrincham were awarded a penalty when Sean Williams was fouled in the area. Josh Hancock picked his spot only for Marcus Dewhurst produced a fantastic save.

With just seconds to go before the break, Guiseley nearly took the lead when a goalmouth scramble saw three shots fired towards goal with Tony Thompson doing well to deny the visitors.

Guiseley started the second-half brightly with Gabriel Johnson glancing an effort just wide.

The Lions then put their bodies on the line to keep the scores level, several efforts being blocked.

In the end, with both teams pushing for the winner, it would have been harsh for either side to emerge with nothing to show for their efforts.

Farsley Celtic will need to negotiate a replay in north London tomorrow night if they are to make the last 16 of the FA Trophy after holding National League visitors Barnet to a 1-1 draw.

Simeon Akinola curled the Bees into an early lead, but Tyler Walton levelled on 53 minutes and Adam Clayton cleared a chance off the line to keep the Celts in the tournament.

“I thought we were excellent, although I wasn’t too happy with how we played in the opening 20 minutes,” said Farsley manager Adam Lakeland. “I felt we showed them too much respect in those early stages.

“I felt we grew into the game in the first half. We identified that set pieces and crosses were an area that we could ask questions of them today and credit to Will (Hayhurst) and Jordan (Richards) because nine out of ten of their deliveries were spot on today.

“I thought the players executed the plan perfectly in the second half and I think we edged it, I think we were the better team. All in all, I can’t really be any prouder of the players, unless we’d have won it I guess.”

Back in league action, York City beat Telford 2-0 to move within a point of leaders King’s Lynn Town, who they visit on Saturday.

The Minstermen left it late as 80th-minute substitute Elliott Durrell opened his account for Steve Watson’s side, with top-scorer Jordan Burrow wrapping up matters with a minute left, taking his tally for this season to 13 with a fifth goal in as many games.

Bradford Park Avenue ended their six-game losing streak with a battling 1-1 draw at Hereford.

The Bulls led when Jason Pope’s long-range effort found the net through a crowded penalty box, but Nicky Clee restored parity with a powerful strike.