Guiseley v Cambridge: Third round is a final for non-league hopefuls

NON-LEAGUE players making a name for themselves is part and parcel of the FA Cup’s rich tapestry – and it is no different for managers either.

The opening two rounds of the world’s most enchanting domestic Cup competition invariably throws up a story or two involving giant-killing acts from those below the top four tiers of English football – and Guiseley joint-managers Marcus Bignot and Russ O’Neill would dearly love to be involved with another gratifying tale.

We want to match last year’s feats and then go one better. Our ‘FA Cup final’ is that third round – and maybe a tie against one of the big six. Marcus Bignot

Former QPR, Bristol Rovers and Crewe player Bignot said: “For me, I probably had more joy in the League Cup when we (Bristol Rovers) knocked Everton out over two legs. But in the FA Cup, I have not been involved with a non-league club where the story is told.

“There are some great fairytale stories and I want to be a part of one in terms of being a manager.

“It would be nice to be part of managing a team where, for that one year, everyone is talking about you saying: ‘do you remember that year when Guiseley made it to X, Y and Z.’ That is what we will be looking to do.”

After making history by reaching the second round of the competition last season, Guiseley are seeking to go one better – and earn a place with the ‘big boys’ in the last 64 in the New Year, which would be cherished on so many levels according to Bignot.

He added: “We want to match last year’s feats and then go one better. Our ‘FA Cup final’ is that third round – and maybe a tie against one of the big six.

“We have still got that opportunity to keep dreaming and believing and Sunday gives us a chance to achieve and go one step closer to the third round of the competition.”

Tomorrow’s Cup encounter at Nethermoor kicks off at 12.45pm.