Guiseley Vixens victims of financial hardships in the women’s game

Three years of twists, turns, highs and lows was all that was needed for the now-extinct Guiseley Vixens to win the heart of former manager Glen Preston.

READ: Guiseley Vixens forced into liquidation owing to a lack of funds

Guiseley Vixens former manager Glen Preston. Picture: Seb Sternik.

Initially, the former Huddersfield Town Ladies boss saw some early warning signs of what was to come before taking up the role with assistant Kyle O’Reilly in the summer of 2016.

But despite his time at the club coming to a rather disappointing end, life for the now Guiseley men’s first team staff member will never be the same.

“When I first came to Guiseley I wasn’t sure it was the right move to make,” said Preston. “They’d just been relegated, it was a small club and they didn’t have a great image or reputation at the time.

“But fast forward three years and it’s a wonderful place for young players and coaches to come and grow into the game and it’s been a great journey together. We’ve created memories that both players and coaches will talk about for a very long time and it’s just a shame that we’ve had to close the final chapter on the women’s side of the club.”

Guiseley Vixens players, staff and supporter celebrate the team's County Cup triumph in 2018. Picture: Guiseley Vixens.

Each of Guiseley’s three seasons with Preston in charge could barely have been more different, with the first seeing promotion back to the Women’s National League North with a record-breaking points tally of 59 and only one league defeat all season.

Their subsequent season back in the National League however was not quite as straight forward, with a gritty last day win over former club Huddersfield Town needed to stave off relegation after a season full of tough setbacks.

The club also clinched a first ever County Cup final victory and had a secure second season in the third tier of women’s football just before liquidation.

But amongst all this, it is the second season with the last ditch escape from relegation that truly stands out for Preston.

Guiseley Vixens coaching team. Picture: Alex Daniel.

“When we won the league (the year before) we had the tools for it,” added Preston. “So it didn’t feel like a great challenge. However, to stay up in my second season after the position we were in really was special.

“Over halfway through the season we were winless, 11 points adrift and with half our squad out injured, so it looked impossible to stay up. But to bounce back and win six of our last eight games against some of the best teams in the division with the football we also played, that to me was without doubt the best achievement.”

Despite the difficulties, Preston’s fundamental approach to management still remained, with his long-held emphasis on quality of performance and an exciting brand of football providing a key part of how the Vixens operated.

“We’ve always said from day one that we would rather have a project,” said Preston. “We would rather have an attractive brand of football that, even if the players couldn’t necessarily play, we would teach them.

“We wanted to be patient, allow the players to fail and then learn from those lessons and succeed. It doesn’t always work but when we’ve got it right it’s been fantastic.

“We’ve had some terrific young players here who could hold their own at almost any club and that’s been demonstrated literally from the day that we announced liquidation when seven or eight players have had managers contact them with offers, so there’s no doubt in my mind they’ll move onto bigger and better things.”

While Guiseley’s liquidation was a shock to many of those players, it was always looming for Preston and his coaching staff, despite their progress made on the pitch.

However, this was merely part of a wider issue throughout the women’s game, with the Vixens always working to avoid the same misfortune as Notts County, Yeovil Town and Doncaster Belles among others.

Preston added: “From day one we’ve tried to build a sustainable business model.

“To do this we would probably have had to merge at some point which we tried to do four times, so it’s always been a possibility for a club as small as Guiseley that liquidation would happen, especially with the way the financial side of the game is moving at the moment.

“I think the restructuring of the WSL has made it much harder. The bridge between our division (National League) and the WSL means you need 10 times the budget that most clubs are operating on to have a realistic chance of getting there.

“So for a lot of clubs it’s not a realistic ambition to get there without the backing of a men’s club or a suitor of some description, so there’s just no ambition for anyone to invest and find someone who will put money into something that can’t move forward– which is the situation we found ourselves in.”

And while the financial burden became too great, none of it will diminish the togetherness that the club built up over the years which created a “family” atmosphere among players and staff.

Despite all his experience in the game, Preston has described his time at as “the best three years of (his) life” as he continues his ongoing role with the Guiseley first team coaching staff.

“For me Guiseley’s been more than just a football club,” added Preston. “I can’t thank my coaching staff enough for all the help and support they’ve given me. When we get together we do seem like a bit of a family, we’re all great friends who regularly go for breakfast and coffee together so it’s that sort of togetherness and spirit that’s allowed us to progress.

“It’s been an honour and privilege to represent the Guiseley badge and try to propel the club forward. There’s been so much work put into the girls’ and boys’ academies which are thriving and the whole club has been punching well above its weight.

“It’s obviously a shame that the women’s team is no more but there’s no doubt that the club will bounce back and move forwards.”