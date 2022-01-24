Halifax Town hoping Aaron Martin can do promotion double after joining on loan from Harrogate Town

The former Goole, Sheffield FC, Brighouse Town and Guiseley striker joined the Sulphurites days before English football locked down in 2020 so his first games for the North Yorkshire club came in the play-off matches that saw them reach the Football League for the first time.
Martin was an important figure in his first season at that level, starting 27 League Two matches and scoring five goals, but the arrival of the prolific Luke Armstrong has seen him sidelined this season, limited to five scoreless league appearances, all from the bench.
Armstrong has scored 11 goals in all competitions this term and Jack Muldoon's hat-trick against Oldham Athletic on Saturday took him into double figures for the campaign too.
So having loaned Danilo Orsi to Halifax's promotion rivals Boreham Wood, Harrogate have now sent Martin to join the Shaymen's promotion push.
Pete Wild's side are second in the Conference on goal difference behind CHesterfield who have a game in hand but who suspended their manager James Rowe "pending an investigation into allegations of misconduct."
The phoenix club have never played in the Football League, but their predecessors were last there in 2001-02. Until that point they had only spent five years in non-league football since 1921.