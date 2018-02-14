Hands off our manager Wycombe tell Barnsley

WYCOMBE WANDERERS have rejected an approach from a Championship club - understood to be Barnsley - to speak to manager Gareth Ainsworth.

Former QPR midfielder Ainsworth, 44, has been Wycombe manager since initially being made player-manager in 2012.

Blackburn-born Ainsworth was awarded the League Two manager of the month prize for January and the Chairboys are in third place in League Two and pushing for promotion.

Wanderers’ sporting director Andrew Howard said: “Gareth is under contract with us and continues to do an outstanding job, and therefore we are fully focused on continuing the progress we are making with him in charge.”

Barnsley have also been linked with a move for St Mirren manager Jack Ross, while caretaker head coach Paul Harsley is also likely to be a candidate for the permanent role vacated by new Leeds United head coach Paul Heckingbottom.

The Reds are without a game this weekend and return to Championship action on Tuesday night when they host Burton Albion in a vital relegation six-pointer.