Harrogate Town 2 FC Halifax Town 2: Derby rivals locked in stalemate

A late own-goal saw FC Halifax Town denied a National League derby win over Yorkshire rivals Harrogate Town last night.

Leading 2-1 in stoppage-time, the Shaymen were denied all three points when Josh Staunton put through his own net, handing the 10-man hosts a share of the spoils.

Harrogate began poorly and were punished with just 11 minutes on the clock, Liam McAlinden converting from the spot after Jeff King was felled inside the box.

The same player almost made it 2-0 when he displayed searing pace on the counter-attack, while Town’s best chance of the opening 45 fell to Will Smith, however he headed over the bar.

Simon Weaver’s men were out of the blocks quickly in the second period and a sustained period of pressure resulted in an equalising goal in the 54th minute.

George Thomson delivered a dangerous low centre from the right and the ball found its way past Halifax stopper Sam Johnston at his near post.

The home team continued to look the more likely, Josh Falkingham’s volley saved by Johnston before Thomson’s diving header flew just over the top.

But, it was to be Halifax who struck next, Jamie Allen drilling a low ball across the face of goal for substitute Cameron King to finish first time.

With time running out, Town looked to be finished when referee Simon Mather controversially sent Warren Burrell off for a high foot, however, in the second minute of added-time they levelled matters as Falkingham’s cross found its way into the net via the unfortunate Staunton.

Harrogate Town: Belshaw, Hall, Will Smith, Fallowfield, Falkingham, Burrell, Thomson (Stead 86), Hancox, Beck, Muldoon, Diamond (Kiernan 71). Unused substitutes: Cracknell, Emmett, Bradley.

FC Halifax: Johnson, Duckworth, Binnom-Williams, Brown, Nolan, Staunton, Jeff King (Williams 74), Cooper (Maher 78), Allen, Sho-Silva, McAlinden (Cameron King 67). Unused substitutes: Appleyard, MacDonald.

Referee: S Mather (Manchester).