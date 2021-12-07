It all points to a difficult night at Wetherby Road.

But if it was as simple as that, the Sulphurites would not have dramatically won at League One Portsmouth on Saturday. Weaver is hoping the confidence boost that gave them serves them well against Forest Green Rovers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We put a marker down beating Portsmouth, a strong outfit – they had a few injuries but so did we,” he stressed. “The victory came in a manner which has to be a confidence boost for everyone involved.

“Our minds have to be on it. Everybody’s working professionally at it but we’re entitled to still have the glow and the aftermath. It can’t be just switch on, switch off.

“But we have to build on that. It was a momentous occasion and we’ve got to take full advantage of the confidence gained from that. It mustn’t be after the Lord Mayor’s Show.

“It’s another biggie. We’ve had a fantastic couple of weeks and it does make it even more special that we’ve done well over the last fortnight because we’ve been down to the bare bones and we could foresee a tricky run of games but we’re back home now and we want to take this boost and run with it.

“If we can back it up against the force of Forest Green, who let’s be honest are probably going to run away with the league this season, it would be great because we’ve got another home game around the corner (against Northampton Town on Saturday).”

Weaver was refusing to say who picked up an injury at Fratton Park, adding to a list which already featured striker Aaron Martin and defenders Rory McArdle, Will Smith and Ryan Fallowfield. Left-back Lewis Page is suspended for five bookings.

“We’re thriving on our backs against the wall,” he said. “When the odds are stacked against you it’s roll your sleeves up time.”

Harrogate are in the final play-off position, Forest Green six points clear at the top with a game in hand.

Last six games: Harrogate Town WDWLWL; Forest Green Rovers DWWWWL.

Referee: M Coy (Durham).