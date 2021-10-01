Oldham Athletic v Harrogate Town: Luke Armstrong wants more than six goals so far

The 25-year-old has already netted six times in the space of just nine games since joining the Sulphurites from Salford City this summer, a return which leaves him joint-top of the League Two scoring charts.

The ambitious ex-Middlesbrough striker does however feel as if he could be boasting a greater tally, even at this early stage of the campaign.

“It’s not bad but I still think that there have been three or four other chances that I should have scored. I’m always looking to be better and convert more chances,” he said ahead of this afternoon’s trip to bottom-of-the-table Oldham Athletic.

Goal machine: But Luke Armstrong was not expecting a return of six goals from nine games for Harrogate.

“The lads are creating loads of opportunities for us, so I should be scoring goals with the service that I am getting. I’d have 100 per cent taken six goals in nine if someone had offered me that before the season, but I could have done better with some of my finishing.

“I’m happy, but I could be happier and would be a lot happier if I’d took my chance and got the goal on Saturday [against Stevenage] because then you’re going back in the changing room with all three points.

“But yeah, it’s been a good start and I just need to keep it going.”

With Armstrong leading the way at the top end of the pitch, ably assisted by the likes of Jack Muldoon and Alex Pattison – each of whom have three strikes to their name this term – it is in the defensive third where third-placed Harrogate have been found wanting this term.

Injured: Rory McArdle

They have managed just the one clean sheet so far and will have to cope without first-choice left-back Lewis Page and experienced centre-half Rory McArdle for the foreseeable future after it was revealed that the extent of injuries suffered by the pair in recent weeks are worse than they first seemed.

It was initially hoped that Page would recover from a hamstring strain in time for today’s clash with Oldham, though he is now expected to be absent for another fortnight.

Meanwhile, McArdle has been forced to undergo surgery on his groin having pulled up during the first half of last weekend’s goalless draw at home to Stevenage.