Simon Weaver will have to disappoint a few players this weekend, and the Harrogate Town manager is looking forward to it.

With Joe Mattock suspended, centre-back Kyle Ferguson impressed at Rochdale in his first league appearance since August. When Jack Muldoon pulled up injured the day before, Josh Coley was drafted in and scored his first goal for the club in a 4-1 win.

Mattock's ban is over and Weaver hopes Muldoon and midfielder Alex Pattison will be fit to face third-placed Northampton Town on Saturday.

"It's good selection dilemmas," said manager Weaver. "It's really good knowing lads have been working hard so when the opportunity arises, they're ready.

"We could feel in training they were dedicated to what they were doing."

Harrogate have asked for volunteers to help clear frost covers from the Wetherby Road pitch at 7.45am ahead of the 1pm kick-off.

The time is to help fans get home in time to watch England and given recent results, Weaver is hoping for an atmosphere his players can thrive off.