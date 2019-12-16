Hat-trick heroes of Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley lead the line in our Team of the Week, with Sheffield United and Leeds United also well-represented
With 37 goals across 10 matches, attacking players inevitably lead the way in our latest Yorkshire Post Team of the Week, which has been picked in a 3-4-3 formation.
Taken from performances across the 10 clubs, here's our selection.
1. GOALKEEPER
Cameron Dawson (Sheffield Wednesday).'An excellent first-half save from Joao Carvalhao saw the Owls keep a clean sheet at Nottingham Forest.
2. DEFENDER
Chris Basham (Sheffield United).'The central defender's backheel in the build-up to the Blades's opening goal was a highlight of another impressive win.
3. DEFENDER
Dominic Iorfa (Sheffield Wednesday).'Has turned himself into a must-pick as a central defender this season, edging out Tom Lees as this weekend's choice.
4. DEFENDER
Paudie O'Connor (Bradford City).'Another centre-back responding well to competition for his place, he showed why Ben Richards-Everton could only make the bench.
