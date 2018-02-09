Haven’t we met before? Five previous Bramall Lane meetings between Sheffield United and Leeds United

BRAMALL LANE has not been a rewarding place for Leeds United to go in the past, with only two draws to show for their last five visits there.

These stretch back to the early 2000s when financial trouble was looming though, but with new manager Paul Heckingbottom looking to start their tenure with a win and Blades boss Chris Wilder also looking to get his team back in the Championship play-off picture, we look at the most recent meetings in South Yorkshire between the two rivals.

March 19, 2011, Championship: Sheffield United 2 Leeds United 0

The most recent clash was more than half a decade ago, in the Blades last season in the Championship before their spell in League One.

Future Premier League winner Kasper Schmeichel was not enough to keep the relegation-threatened Blades at bay, with an Eric Lichaj own goal followed by a Bjorn Helge Riise strike.

Billy Paynter’s late red made a bad day at the office worse for the Whites after Shane Lowry claimed he had been stamped on.

Sheffield United players mob scorer of the second goal Bjorn Helge Riise (far right) in March 2011. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

April 18, 2006, Championship: Sheffield United 1 Leeds United 1

A heated encounter saw future Leeds manager Neil Warnock sent to the stands as Kevin Blackwell’s men came from behind to draw against a Sheffield United side, who had already secured automatic promotion.

Leeds, in what is perhaps a pattern at Bramall Lane, went behind to an own goal – Eirik Bakke heading past Neil Sullivan – before David Healy equalised just before half-time.

Warnock was angered by a late challenge from Gary Kelly on Blades defender Craig Short and was disappointed to have been dismissed from the touchline, adding after the match: “It’s a vendetta to get me sent off.”

Steve Kabba of Sheffield United's Steve Kabba (centre) is congratulated after scoring the winner against Leeds during the FA Cup Sixth round match at Bramall Lane in March 2003. PA Picture: John Giles /PA.

August 29, 2004, Championship: Sheffield United 2 Leeds United 0

It was not a result that newly-appointed manager Kevin Blackwell would have been hoping for against local rivals in Leeds’ first season in life after the Premiership.

Second half goals from Ashley Ward and Jon Harley propelled Neil Warnock’s team to victory over his former protege’s side – Blackwell has now been a coach under Warnock at at least six clubs over the years.

March 9, 2003, FA Cup Sixth Round: Sheffield United 1 Leeds United 0

Leeds have not reached the Sixth Round of the FA Cup since this tie against the Blades, who narrowly stopped Terry Venables’ side from reaching the semi-final.

It took until the 67th minute to break the deadlock on a pitch of such poor quality it’s scarcely recognisable compared with modern surfaces, Steve Kabba scoring from ten yards after Michael Tonge’s blocked shot.

Danny Mills was almost mistakenly sent off for two bookable offences, but referee Steve Bennett realised his error, having earlier booked Seth Johnson.

November 6, 2002, Worthington Cup, 3rd Round: Sheffield United 2 Leeds United 1

It was a Cup double for Sheffield United over Leeds in the 2002/03 season, having already knocked the Whites out of the Worthington Cup (League Cup).

Leeds were on the verge of going through, leading thanks to a Steve Yates own goal, before a late Blades fight-back in injury time.

Phil Jagielka scored a pile-driver from 35-yards in the 91st minute before Peter Ndlovu scored to send the home fans into jubilation.

Mounted police had to intervene when the final whistle blew, after Sheffield United fans stormed the pitch and Leeds supporters started to throw seats onto the field.

They were kept behind as the home fans left, with chants of “Venables out” and “Ridsdale out”. Both manager and chairman would leave the club the following March, shortly after the FA Cup defeat to the Blades.