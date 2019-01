With Barnsley looking to make it six unbeaten in the league when Bradford visit for tomorrow’s Yorkshire derby, it promises to be an intriguing fixture with the teams fighting it out at opposite ends of the table.

Despite having won four out the last five, Bradford remain inside the relegation zone and will be keen on pulling themselves away from the bottom four as soon as possible. Barnsley enjoyed a 2-0 victory when the two sides met at Valley Parade back in August.