Heath leaves FC Halifax Town

FC Halifax Town’s Billy Heath has left the National League strugglers following a disappointing run.

The Shaymen, promoted last season via the play-offs, have won just two of their last 19 league games to slip to 19th.

Tuesday night’s defeat at home to Leyton Orient saw a section of the club’s supporters call for Heath to go.

“The decision has not been taken lightly,” said a club spokesman.

No announcement has yet been made about who will succeed Heath at The Shay or take charge of the team for their home clash with Dagenham and Redbridge on Saturday.