The Bristol-born midfielder, who joined the Reds for £1.25m from Liverpool last October, has struggled to make an impact since arriving at Oakwell and has been allowed to head out on loan to League One outfit Oxford for the rest of the season.

A lack of game-time has been cited as the reason to let Kane, contracted with the Reds until June, 2024, out on loan, with the player still seen as someone with a long-term future at Barnsley – who are being linked with a move for ex-Leeds United left-back Tom Pearce, now at League One outfit Wigan Athletic.

Back in 2017-18, another Reds midfielder in former captain Alex Mowatt was loaned out to Oxford and his time there was the precursor to a transformation in fortunes at Barnsley in the next campaign.

Barnsley's Herbie Kane has joined Oxford on loan. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Speaking after Saturday’s game with Birmingham City, head coach Markus Schopp revealed that Kane and Devante Cole were left out of the club’s matchday squad for ‘technical reasons.’

On his move south, Kane – who had featured just once for the Reds this term – said: “There were a few Championship teams that were interested but (with) the way the gaffer (Karl Robinson) plays and when I spoke to him, I was really impressed.

“I was with Cam (Cameron Brannagan) when I was at Liverpool and I think the way the gaffer plays is quite similar to Liverpool.

“Hopefully, I will be able to play a lot of football here and show everyone what I can do.

Herbie Kane with former Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael. (Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

“I know this division and I’m looking to put my mark down and hopefully get Oxford promoted.

“Last season was frustrating for me as I didn’t play as much as I’d have wanted, so this year I’m looking to play as much as I can.

“There’s a lot of games in this league but I think that’s good.

“I managed to get to the game on Saturday and the lads played some good football.