Here are the bookies' odds for Rotherham United striker to win League One top goalscorer after opening eight matches

Affter eight league games so far this season, Cole Stockton (Morecambe) and Ryan Hardie (Plymouth Argyle) currently lead the goal scoring tally with six goals each.

Anthony Scully (Lincoln), Michael Smith (Rotherham), Macauley Bonne (Ipswich Town), Joe Ironside (Cambridge) and Ross Stewart all have five so far.

The bookies odds for League One golden boot has significantly changed since the summer, with many strikers having a stellar start to the campaign.

Here are the odds for Millers’ forward Smith to finish the season as the league’s top goalscorer, compared to his rivals...

1. Macauley Bonne (Ipswich Town) Sky Bet - 10/1 William Hill - 9/1 bet365 - 10/1 Photo: Stephen Pond Photo Sales

2. Eoin Doyle - Bolton Wanderers Sky Bet - 11/1 William Hill - 12/1 bet365 - 16/1 Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales

3. Charlie Wyke - Wigan Athletic Sky Bet - 12/1 William Hill - 14/1 bet365 - 16/1 Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales

4. Michael Smith - Rotherham United Sky Bet - 16/1 William Hill - 16/1 bet365 - 33/1 Photo: Bruuce Rollinson Photo Sales