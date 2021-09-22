ROTHERHAM, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 29: A Rotherham United corner flag is seen prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Rotherham United and Barnsley at AESSEAL New York Stadium on December 29, 2020 in Rotherham, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Here are the bookies' odds for Rotherham United striker to win League One top goalscorer after opening eight matches

Here are the bookies favourites for the League One top goalscorer of the 2021/22 season.

By Molly Burke
Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 3:50 pm

Affter eight league games so far this season, Cole Stockton (Morecambe) and Ryan Hardie (Plymouth Argyle) currently lead the goal scoring tally with six goals each.

Anthony Scully (Lincoln), Michael Smith (Rotherham), Macauley Bonne (Ipswich Town), Joe Ironside (Cambridge) and Ross Stewart all have five so far.

The bookies odds for League One golden boot has significantly changed since the summer, with many strikers having a stellar start to the campaign.

Here are the odds for Millers’ forward Smith to finish the season as the league’s top goalscorer, compared to his rivals...

1. Macauley Bonne (Ipswich Town)

Sky Bet - 10/1 William Hill - 9/1 bet365 - 10/1

2. Eoin Doyle - Bolton Wanderers

Sky Bet - 11/1 William Hill - 12/1 bet365 - 16/1

3. Charlie Wyke - Wigan Athletic

Sky Bet - 12/1 William Hill - 14/1 bet365 - 16/1

4. Michael Smith - Rotherham United

Sky Bet - 16/1 William Hill - 16/1 bet365 - 33/1

