Bradford City ended last season in the bottom half after a disappointing campaign, but will be looking to improve this time round after bringing in former Morecambe manager, Derek Adams.

Forest Green Rovers, Newport County and Tranmere Rovers were all amongst the play-off places last season, but failed to win promotion and will be hoping they can do better in the 2021/22 campaign.

So how do the bookies think Bradford City will do in comparison to last season’s promotion candidates?

We have all the League Two odds below:

1. Sutton United Sky Bet: 12/1 William Hill: 11/1 BetVictor: 14/1 Photo: Alex Burstow Buy photo

2. Stevenage Sky Bet: 11/1 William Hill: 8/1 BetVictor: 16/1 Photo: Catherine Ivill Buy photo

3. Scunthorpe United Sky Bet: 11/1 William Hill: 11/1 BetVictor: 8/1 Photo: George Wood Buy photo

4. Barrow Sky Bet: 10/1 William Hill: 10/1 BetVictor: 12/1 Photo: Stu Forster Buy photo