Here is Bradford City's odds to be PROMOTED from League Two next season - compared to Forest Green Rovers, Newport County and Tranmere Rovers
Ahead of the League Two opening weekend, the bookmakers have installed their favourites for promotion to the third tier. How do they expect Bradford City to fare this season?
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 3:00 pm
Bradford City ended last season in the bottom half after a disappointing campaign, but will be looking to improve this time round after bringing in former Morecambe manager, Derek Adams.
Forest Green Rovers, Newport County and Tranmere Rovers were all amongst the play-off places last season, but failed to win promotion and will be hoping they can do better in the 2021/22 campaign.
So how do the bookies think Bradford City will do in comparison to last season’s promotion candidates?
We have all the League Two odds below:
Page 1 of 6