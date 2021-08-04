Here is Harrogate Town's odds to be PROMOTED from League Two next season - compared to Hartlepool United, Bradford City and Barrow
Ahead of the League Two opening weekend, the bookmakers have installed their favourites for promotion to the third tier. How do they expect Harrogate Town to fare this season?
Wednesday, 4th August 2021
Harrogate Town ended their first season in the EFL in 17th place – safely 12 points above the relegation zone.
Harrogate are one of many northern clubs in League Two next season, including Bradford City, Hartlepool and Barrow.
So how do the bookies think Bradford City will do in comparison to their Northern rivals?
We have all the League Two odds below:
