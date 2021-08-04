Harrogate Town ended their first season in the EFL in 17th place – safely 12 points above the relegation zone.

Harrogate are one of many northern clubs in League Two next season, including Bradford City, Hartlepool and Barrow.

So how do the bookies think Bradford City will do in comparison to their Northern rivals?

We have all the League Two odds below:

1. Salford City Sky Bet: 6/4 William Hill: 6/4 BetVictor: 7/4

2. Bristol Rovers Sky Bet: 5/2 William Hill: 5/2 BetVictor: 11/4

3. Bradford City Sky Bet: 11/4 William Hill: 9/4 BetVictor: 7/4

4. Exeter City Sky Bet: 11/4 William Hill: 3/1 BetVictor: 10/3