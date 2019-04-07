Highlights – Frustration for Daniel Stendel after Barnsley’s run is ended at Burton Albion

FRUSTRATED Barnsley coach Daniel Stendel saw his side’s 20-game unbeaten league run ended.

The Tykes slipped to a disappointing loss to the Brewers as their automatic promotion push suffered a setback.

Stendel’s team, who have lost just six league fixtures this season, stay second in the standings with third-placed Sunderland not playing until tomorrow night.

“We’re disappointed about the result, but also the performance,” admitted Stendel. “The goals were too easy for Burton. I didn’t think they were really better than us, but they were more effective and scored.”

Prior to their 2-2 draw in the previous game against Coventry City, the Tykes had gone seven games without conceding.

But it took the hosts just five minutes to take the lead through Jamie Allen’s close-range finish. It was not until the final 10 minutes that the contest hotted up.

Liam Boyce doubled the lead with a smart finish but Cauley Woodrow made it 2-1 from the penalty spot after Jake Buxton was penalised for a high foot.

Harness halted the comeback scoring with a minute remaining, the third of three goals in eight frantic minutes.

Stendel added: “We fought for 90 minutes, but it was not enough to win. All the pressure that we had in the opposition half, most of the time it was in front of Burton, so it’s difficult to score.

“When we are defending like for the last two goals, then you don’t win games.”

Burton Albion: Collins, Brayford, McFadzean, Buxton, Daniel, Allen (Wallace 90), Fraser (Fox 78), Quinn, Harness, Akins, Boyce (Miller 90). Unused substitutes: Bywater, Bradley, Miller, Hutchinson, Clarke.

Barnsley: Davies, Pinillos (Adeboyejo 84), Lindsay, Pinnock, Cavare, McGheehan, Mowatt, Brown (Styles 59), Thiam (Bahre 59), Hedges, Woodrow. Unused substitutes: Walton, Jackson, Styles, J Williams, B Williams.

Referee: M Salisbury (England).