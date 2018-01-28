Highlights: John Marquis back on goal trail as he aims to lift Doncaster Rovers

ONE thing John Marquis did not lack during his 1,030-minute goal drought was confidence.

The Doncaster Rovers striker ended his dry spell despite a disappointing setback at the Keepmoat when he prodded home the opener.

The 25-year-old connected with Matty Blair’s precise centre and the relief of the hitman was plain for all to see.

But it was not to be for Darren Ferguson’s side, who succumbed to a first defeat in nine after goals from Ryan Sweeney, Rory Gaffney and Ellis Harrison.

“It’s been in the back of my mind for a while,” said Marquis.

“It’s the longest drought I’ve had in my career. But I feel my performances have been very good; it was just missing that scoring aspect. Hopefully, I can put a (scoring) run together in these last 16 games. I haven’t really put a run together this season.

“It’s a relief but I’d rather have not scored and we had won. I’ve got a manager that believes in me.

“He tells me to not make everything about scoring. I didn’t want to become too fixated on scoring for myself. I’m a team player and put their performances above my own.”

The visitors took advantage of an injury to Joe Wright, Doncaster’s one remaining fit central defender. His departure after just 19 minutes with broken ribs saw the visitors target the replacement defenders’ lack of aerial presence.

Marquis hopes the team can now dust themselves down and start another positive sequence of results when they visit Portsmouth.

Doncaster Rovers: Lawlor, Garratt, Alcock, Wright (Mason 19), Blair, Whiteman, Kongolo (May 75), Coppinger (Mandeville 80), Rowe, Marquis, Beestin. Unused substitutes: Marosi, Houghton, Amos, Fielding

Bristol Rovers: Smith, Partington (Brown 64), Sweeney, Broadbent, Bola, Clarke, Lines (Menayese 68), Sercombe, Sinclair, Harrison (Nichols 90), Gaffney. Unused substitutes: Slocombe, Moore, Mensah, Telford

Referee: D Bond (Lancs).