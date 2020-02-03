Hilarious new chant for ex-Leeds United man, odds 'slashed' on a Sheffield United European adventure, Manchester United 'step up' chase: Rumours

Have your say

Here are today's roundup of the latest Premier League rumours.

Ex-Leeds United and Spurs man Danny Rose laughed about his new chant at Newcastle United “Danny Rose, he loves fish and chips”. Rose expressed his happiness at being back in the north on deadline day after bemoaning a lack of good chippies in the south. (Various)

Manchester United plan to step up their efforts to land Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly in the summer. (Daily Mirror)

Brighton & Hove Albion are sixth favourites for relegation from the Premier League after their 3-3 draw with West Ham United. They are now 4/1 to drop to the Championship, with Norwich City most likely at 1/16. (Sky Bet)

Odds on Sheffield United to qualify for the Champions League have dropped to 16/1 after the win against Crystal Palace, moving the Blades ahead of Arsenal in the betting market. (Sky Bet)

Burnley failed in a bid to land Tottenham Hotspur man Troy Parrott on deadline day. (The Sun)

Manchester United will pursue Birmingham City teenager Jude Bellingham again in the summer after failing with a £20m move on deadline day. (Various)

England and Spurs star Dele Alli has revealed that he was ‘really angry’ after missing out on a move to Newcastle United back in 2015. (Sky Sports)

Chelsea’s Olivier Giroud was angry after Inter Milan pulled out of a move for him on deadline day. (Various)

Tammy Abraham was disappointed after Chelsea failed to land Edinson Cavani in the January window. (Various)