Home for Christmas: Season of goodwill towards managers seems to be over

IN the cut-throat world of football management, perhaps the only inevitable thing is that one day a manager will lose his job.

Yet in casting an eye over events in the current season, it is somewhat hard not to arrive at the conclusion that 2017-18 has already surpassed itself in terms of the tough nature of several high-profile departures.

Certainly, Ronald de Boer, Harry Redknapp and Craig Shakespeare can be entitled to feel particularly sore following dismissals which were widely perceived as harsh and drew criticism in the media after their sackings from Crystal Palace, Birmingham City and Leicester City respectively.

By contrast to the national picture, rather more stoicism had been seemingly prevalent at boardroom level at Yorkshire’s clubs during the current season thus far. Although they may yet prove to be a false dawn.

It remains to be seen if the departure of Leonid Slutsky from Hull City proves the catalyst to more activity in the festive month of December, with several rival managers in danger of being on thin ice if some positive results are not quickly engineered.

In the final analysis, Slutsky’s exit from East Yorkshire possessed a certain ring of inevitability about it as he became the first White Rose manager to be relieved of his duties this season and 15th in the entire country.

To provide some historical context, you have to go back until 2012-13 to find the last occasion when a managerial casualty had not arrived until December at a Yorkshire club – with former Barnsley boss Keith Hill shown the door by the hierarchy at Oakwell on December 29, 2012. Leon Wobschall

It arrived following a dispiriting return of just two wins in 15 Championship matches and run of seven games without a victory, with Slutsky resembling an increasingly bereft figure in recent times and, indeed, looking a broken man following the Tigers’ desperate 3-2 home defeat to Bristol City on November 25.

A last-gasp draw at Hillsborough on Saturday may have provided a spot of light relief, but the writing was pretty much on the wall for the ex-CSKA Moscow and Russia manager, who left his post on Sunday evening.

As for the last season when no Yorkshire-based manager left his post until the New Year, you have to go back ten years to 2007-08 with ex-Leeds United manager Dennis Wise being the first managerial change when he surprisingly left Elland Road to become director of football at Newcastle United on January 28.

Sadly, but somewhat inevitably in the transient environment of club management, changes are commonplace. Never better was this exemplified than in 2015-16 when five Yorkshire managers left their positions by Bonfire Night with Chris Powell, Russ Wilcox, Uwe Rosler, Steve Evans and Paul Dickov all vacating their roles in a flurry of autumnal activity.

Slutsky may be the first departee of the present season, but for the likes of Garry Monk, Carlos Carvalhal and Paul Warne, the Yuletide month of December is likely to prove pivotal to their security of tenure at Middlesbrough, Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday respectively.

Monk is feeling the heat following an underwhelming campaign in which promotion favourites Boro have seriously flattered to deceive, despite a summer splurge of upwards of £40million, headlined by the £15m addition of Britt Assombalonga.

A current league placing of ninth, with the Teessiders sitting six points behind the side currently occupying the final Championship play-off position in Derby County, was not what chairman Steve Gibson will have had in mind when he made known his desire for Boro to ‘smash the league’ when speaking in an interview in the summer.

Boro have beaten just one side in the top half of the table so far this season, with the natives restless and Monk no doubt mindful of the need for a positive haul of points in December, which started with a wretched loss at Bristol City on Saturday evening, which saw the Boro boss apologise to supporters following his side’s performance, which he labelled as ‘unacceptable.’

Over at Hillsborough, dissatisfaction is also abound among Owls fans following a similarly stuttering campaign when Carvalhal’s side have palpably failed to hit the heights and make their mark in the Championship, with the reservoir of goodwill from Wednesdayites towards their head coach having diminished in the process.

Head across the Tinsley Viaduct and frustration is also growing at Rotherham, with the Millers having failed to win in their past seven matches to drop to a moribund 13th place in League One after occupying a play-off spot not so long back.

Tis the season to be jolly..