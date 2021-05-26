The end of the football season is nigh with the first of two European finals almost upon us.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United and Villarreal, managed by former Arsenal boss Unai Emery, meet in the 2021 Europa League final on Wednesday 26 May.

It comes three days before Pep Guardiola’s Premier League champions Manchester City face Chelsea, coached by Thomas Tuchel, in the Champions League final on Saturday 29 May.

Unai Emery (left) and his Villarreal side will face Manchester United, managed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (right), in the Europa League final on Wednesday 26 May 2021. (Pic: Getty)

Both the Europa League and the Champions League have been shown exclusively on BT Sport this season - but the TV broadcaster’s bosses have a surprise in store for football fans in the UK…

What time does the Europa League final kick off?

The Europa League final between Man Utd and Villarreal will kick off at 8pm (BST) on 29 May.

Road to the Europa League final in numbers. Graphic: Mark Hall / JPIMedia.

Where is the Europa League final being held?

The Europa League final 2021 will be held in the Polish city of Gdansk.

The 42,000-seater Gdansk Stadium opened in 2011, hosted four games at Euro 2012 and is the home venue to Ekstraklasa side Lechia Gdańsk.

The stadium was initially intended to host the 2020 Europa League final but the closing rounds of the competition were played out in Germany due to the Covid pandemic.

There will be up to 9,500 spectators in attendance for the 2021 Europa League final after Polish authorities confirmed a 25% cap on the stadium capacity for the decider.

Who is favourite to win the Europa League final 2021?

Man Utd are clear favourites to win the 2021 Europa League final with online bookies offering a best price of 4/9 on for Solskjaer’s side to lift the trophy.

Villarreal are 2/1 to win the Europa League final 2021 with Bet365, SkyBet, 888sport and SportingIndex, at the time of writing (11am, 26 May).

How can I watch the Europa League final for free?

BT Sport have held the TV rights to the Europa League and Champions League since 2015 and have made the finals of both competitions available for free to non-BT subscribers.

As has been the case for the past six years, the Europa League final 2021 will be free to watch.

The 2021 Europa League showdown between Man Utd vs Villarreal will be available to watch for free on the BT Sport website, the BT Sport YouTube channel and via the BT Sport app.

It means the Europa League final can be watched on small screens such as phones and tablets as well as larger screens through video game consoles, smart TVs and Amazon Fire.

The Europa League final will also be shown live on Virgin channel 532.

When does Europa League TV coverage start?

Coverage from BT Sport starts at 6.30pm on BT Sport 2 HD and BT Sport Ultimate.

Jake Humphrey will present BT Sport’s programming alongside a star-studded team including Rio Ferdinand, Owen Hargreaves, Paul Scholes, Robbie Savage and Ian Darke.

Head of BT Sport, Simon Green, was excited to be able to make both the Europa League and Champions League finals free for all football fans to experience.

He said: “After a difficult year for everyone, it’s exciting to be approaching the end of the football season with three English teams making it through to the European finals, and the option of being able to go to the pub or watch it at home with other fans or family and friends in person.