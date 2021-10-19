How Hull City, Derby County and QPR rank among the Championship's 'dirtiest' teams so far this season

The Championship's 'dirtiest' teams

The Championship has racked up 502 yellow cards with a quarter of the season gone.

By Molly Burke
Tuesday, 19th October 2021

With a quarter of the 2021/22 Championship campaign played, we are taking at look (via WhoScored stats) at this season's disciplinary figures including fouls, bookings and red cards to examine which teams are the 'dirtiest’ in the second tier of English football and where each side ranks in the league table.

We've awarded half a point for a foul, one point for a yellow, three for two yellows followed by a red, and five for a straight red. We have also included each team's most ill-disciplined player:

1. Middlesbrough - Total score: 105

Fouls: 134. Yellow cards: 33. Second yellow then red: 0. Straight red cards: 2. Worst disciplined player: Lee Peltier.

2. Luton Town - Total score: 102

Fouls: 158. Yellow cards: 23. Second yellow then red: 0. Straight red cards: 0. Worst disciplined player: Henri Lansbury.

3. AFC Bournemouth - Total score: 101.5

Fouls: 155. Yellow cards: 21. Second yellow then red: 1. Straight red cards: 0. Worst disciplined player: Ben Pearson.

4. Cardiff City - Total score: 99.5

Fouls: 153. Yellow cards: 23. Second yellow then red: 0. Straight red cards: 0. Worst disciplined player: Aden Flint.

