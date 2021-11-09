ROTHERHAM, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 26: A general view inside the stadium prior to the Papa John's EFL Trophy Group match between Rotherham United and Manchester City U21 at AESSEAL New York Stadium on October 26, 2021 in Rotherham, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

How Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe Wanderers fare in the shock League One alternative table

Here is how the League One table would look if only English players goals counted.

By Molly Burke
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 3:07 pm

Rotherham United are 16 games into their 2021/22 League One campaign and currently sit in third place on 33 points, after picking up nine wins, six draws and only one loss.

Wallsend-born Michael Smith is The Millers’ top goalscorer – as well as the top scorer in the whole of League One.

For a bit of fun we have taken a look (via Transfermrkt) at how the League One table would currently look if only goals from English players had counted this season.

Here is a look at how Rotherham United and their League One rivals fare in the alternative table.

1. Crewe Alexandra

Position difference: 0. W: 2. D: 5. L: 9. Goals for/against: 7/18. Total points: 11.

2. Lincoln City

Position difference: -10. W: 1 D: 8 L: 7. Goals for/against: 4/13. Total points: 11.

3. Ipswich Town

Position difference: -13. W: 2. D: 6. L: 8. Goals for/against: 9/20. Total points: 12.

4. Sunderland

Position difference: -16. W: 3. D: 5. L: 7. Goals for/against: 4/16. Total points: 14.

