How Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe Wanderers fare in the shock League One alternative table

Rotherham United are 16 games into their 2021/22 League One campaign and currently sit in third place on 33 points, after picking up nine wins, six draws and only one loss.
Wallsend-born Michael Smith is The Millers’ top goalscorer – as well as the top scorer in the whole of League One.
For a bit of fun we have taken a look (via Transfermrkt) at how the League One table would currently look if only goals from English players had counted this season.
Here is a look at how Rotherham United and their League One rivals fare in the alternative table.
