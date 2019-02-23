How Sheffield United players rated at West Brom

Have your say

HERE are the Blades ratings from this evening's Championship encounter at The Hawthorns.

Dean Henderson. Would have perhaps been expecting to be busier. But certainly will not be complaining. Did make a key save in stoppage time. 6

Martin Cranie. Played a key role in United’s goal following a break upfield and was sound at the back. 8

John Egan. Produced one key first-half intervention. Evening unfortunately curtailed at the break when he came off, presumably with an injury. 7

Enda Stevens. One or two mistakes in possession, but alert and diligent in his defensive duties. Booked. 7

Kieron Freeman. Showed a willingness to burst forward at every opportunity and defended when he had to. 7

Oliver Norwood. Not at his best, but still produced a tidy display. 7

John Fleck. Busy and involved continually. He and his central midfield cohorts outshone Barry and co, particularly in the first half. 7

Kieran Dowell. Super first-half crowned by a lovely goal. Showed some deft touches with Albion struggling to deal with him. Booked. 8

Marvin Johnson. Went close with a fine first-half curler and produced a confident performance, especially in the first half. 7

Billy Sharp. Grafted for the team cause, although not a night when he had many sights on goal. Did glance a header wide in the final quarter. 6

David McGoldrick. Should have squared to Sharp in the first half as the Blades scented a second. His work ethic could not be faulted and gave Albion’s defence little respite. 6

Substitutes: Richard Stearman (Egan 45). The ex-Wolves defender showed all his experience when he entered the fray. 7

Gary Madine (McGoldrick 64). Lead the line well after replacing McGoldrick. Shot straight at Johnstone in the final quarter. Booked in stoppage time. 6.

Chris Basham (Cranie 75), 6.

Not used: Scott Hogan, Paul Coutts, Mark Duffy, Simon Moore.