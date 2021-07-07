How to watch England v Denmark - everything you need to know about the fight for a place in the Euro 2020 final

Fans outside Wembley Stadium today (July 7) ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 semi final match between England and Denmark.

Here's how to watch the game live or on catch-up - and how to listen to it on the radio.

When does the England v Denmark game kick off?

The game kicks off Wednesday July 7 at 8pm, with a crowd of 60,000 fans watching at Wembley Stadium.

What channel can I watch the game on?

The game will be broadcast live on ITV, with coverage due to start at 6:30pm.

How can I stream the game live?

A live stream of the game will be provided on the ITV Hub.

BBC One will be showing game highlights at 11:20pm and a match replay at 12:55am.

How to listen to England v Denmark on the radio?

A full commentary of the game will be available from talkSPORT radio and BBC Radio 5 Live.

What happens if England win against Denmark?

If England win, they go through to the Euro 2020 final where they will play Italy, who won on penalties against Spain last night (July 6).