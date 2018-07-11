How well do you know the eleven England players to have represented Yorkshire's football clubs? Every player listed

Tonight is the most important England match for a generation and Yorkshire's footballing stars are at the heart of the Three Lions squad.

Gareth Southgate could field an entire starting eleven and include himself as manager if he was only to choose players with links to Yorkshire.

Here's a list of all the players and just how they are connected with the local area.

John Stones

The boy from Barnsley has become one of the first names on the team sheet for club and country, but Stones started his football career with his hometown club. After coming through the youth system and making 24 appearances for the Tykes, the 24-year-old played for Everton and now plies his tried under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Harry Maguire

Nicknamed "slabhead" by fellow Sheffield lad Jamie Vardy, Maguire has become a household name during the World Cup in Russia. The 25-year-old started his career at Sheffield United and has since gone on to play for Hull City, Wigan Athletic and Leicester City.

Danny Rose

Born in Doncaster, left back Rose played for Leeds United before signing for Tottenham Hotspur in 2007.

Jamie Vardy

Everyone knows that Vardy took the scenic route to the top of English football, but the 31-year-old started out at Sheffield Wednesday and then Stocksbridge Park Steels before eventually becoming a Premier League champion with Leicester City.

Kyle Walker

Another Sheffield lad who came through the ranks at Sheffield United before moving on to clubs including Tottenham and Manchester City.

Gary Cahill

One of the more senior players in Gareth Southgate's squad, 32-year-old Cahill grew up in Dronfield, near Sheffield. The Chelsea defender also played for Sheffield United for a season in 2007/08, where he scored two goals in 16 appearances.

Fabian Delph

Born in Bradford, Delph played for both the Bantams and Leeds United in his youth and was even given a personalised box of Yorkshire Tea before England flew to Russia, to remind him of home during the tournament.

Jordan Pickford

Now the clear choice for the number one jersey, Pickford spent one season on loan with Bradford City in 2014/15 where he made 33 appearances.

Kieran Trippier

Right back Trippier has been one of the standout players of the tournament so far, and spent a year at Barnsley on loan from parent club Manchester City in 2010.

Jack Butland

Butland also spent a year with the Tykes while on loan from Stoke in 2013, and he also played at Leeds United for a season in 2014.

Nick Pope

Another player to take the roundabout route to the England squad, Pope spent two seasons on loan at York City from 2013 to 2015.

Gareth Southgate

When he became Middlesborough boss in 2006, Southgate bought a £3million mansion near Harrogate and has lived there with his wife and two children ever since.