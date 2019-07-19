Huddersfield reveal new home shirt after Paddy Power publicity stunt

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN have revealed their actual new Umbro home kit for the 2019-20 season - replacing the controversial 'publicity stunt' design from new sponsors Paddy Power.

Earlier this week, Town had previously 'announced' their new home strip complete with a large diagonal sash displaying the name of their new sponsors - to widespread incredulity across the footballing world and among Terriers followers.

The new design was worn in the friendly against Rochdale on Wednesday night.

The club have now revealed that the real kit that they plan to use in the new season - a blue and white striped shirt featuring no sponsor logo.

The shirt is part of Paddy Power’s new ‘Save Our Shirt’ campaign; an initiative that is backing a move towards unbranded football kits, effectively returning the shirt back to the fans.

As a result, Paddy Power has relinquished the space on the front of the shirt that the company would be due as title sponsor.

Town’s commercial director Sean Jarvis commented: "We are happy to support Paddy Power’s ‘Save Our Shirt’ campaign with the launch of our actual 2019-20 home kit this morning.

"It has been a very interesting two days’ since the original launch on Wednesday, which we expected, but we have always had in mind that our supporters would understand, and really like the real kit when it was properly revealed today.

"We are really happy with this kit, which is unique in modern-day football. I would like to thank Paddy Power, Umbro and everyone else involved in the kit for their hard work towards today."

Paddy Power MD, Victor Corcoran said: "Shirt sponsorship in football has gone too far. We accept that there is a role for sponsors around football, but the shirt should be sacred.

"So today we are calling on other sponsors to join the Save Our Shirt campaign, and give something back to the fans.

"As a sponsor, we know our place, and it is not on your shirt."

As part of the campaign, Paddy Power are setting up a ‘shirt amnesty’ outside Huddersfield Town’s first game of the season – at home to Derby County on August 5th – where they will give out 500 unbranded Huddersfield Town jerseys, in exchange for older, branded versions.

They have also donated their sponsorship of the club’s training kit to the Huddersfield Town foundation.