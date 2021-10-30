Huddersfield Town 1 Millwall 1 - player ratings

Huddersfield Town produced a determined and skillful performance to move up to fifth in the Championship.

By Stuart Rayner
Saturday, 30th October 2021, 5:37 pm
Updated Saturday, 30th October 2021, 5:38 pm
STAR PERFORMER: Lewis O'Brien was Huddersfield Town's best performer

It was a performance littered with good individual performances, as demonstrated below.

Huddersfield Town made to battle hard for the win their football deserves

Matty Pearson - terrific performance from the defender with an excellent tackle on Tom Bradshaw and a shot saved 7

Tom Lees - solid performance in the heart of the defence - he is such a calming influence 7

Levi Colwill - good distribution from the back 6

Sorba Thomas - took on his man well and got some good crosses in, including the corner for the goal, but his shooting was wayward 7

Jonathan Hogg - the winning goal was fair reward for his combative performance 8

Lewis O'Brien - outstanding in midfield, especially when he regularly got between the lines in the first half 8

Harry Toffolo - involved in the goal and a crucial late intervention 7

Danel Sinani - produced some lovely touches without reward 7

Duane Holmes - dropped deep at times to good effect 7

Danny Ward - led the line really well at times despite sometimes being a bit isolated 7

Substitutes:

Josh Koroma (for Sinani, 74) - dithered over a late chance and got a booking 5

Ollie Turton (for Colwill, 78) - did well on his usual substitute appearance 6

Fraizer Campbell (for Holmes, 78) - came on to lead the line 5

Not used: Aarons, High, Sarr, Bilokapic.

Matty PearsonHuddersfield TownHarry ToffoloOllie TurtonTom Lees