Huddersfield Town 1 Swansea City 1: Terriers survive to claim point against dominant Swans

That arrived on January 21, 2017 - against Ipswich Town.

At the end of this latest match at the John Smith's Stadium in the first month of the year, they will have been grateful at the end for taking something for their efforts.

Things had looked good at the interval in an absorbing contest after Danel Sinani's fourth goal of the season put them in front.

Swansea had posted warnings in the first period all the same, but they were not heeded with Russell Martin's side dominating the second 45 minutes on a day when their possession count stood at 69 per cent.

A combination of stout defending from Tom Lees and Matty Pearson in particular kept them out and heroic keeping from Lee Nicholls.

But he was finally beaten 12 minutes from time when Flynn Downes started and finished an excellent move involving him and Korey Smth and in the end, a point was the least that Swansea deserved.

In previous seasons, Town would have perhaps lost, but crucially didn't. If you can't win, don't lose and while Town's wait for a January home win goes on, they had the consolation of extending their unbeaten sequence to eight matches.

A bumper season's best crowd took advantage of a cut-price ticket offer with it representing a cherished opportunity for Town players to show their wares and display their vibrant development in recent times in front of an expectant audience.

They did just that in an fascinating first half where there was a discernible contrast in styles.

Swansea, seeking to shape off the ring-rust in their first league outing since December 11, were patient and methodical and got into the groove as the half went on, ably led by two old-fashioned schemers in ex-Leeds United player Matt Grimes and Flynn Downes.

Huddersfield, for their part, displayed a potent threat in transition and on the counter and after posting an early warning, the hosts struck like a viper.

Town - who were without Levi Colwill and Duane Holmes, absent due to a family member testing positive for Covid - went close just six minutes in when a blistering strike from distance from Lewis O'Brien was tipped over by ex-Terriers keeper Ben Hamer.

Josh Koroma soon found the net with a rebound, only for the offside flag to be rightly raised before Town had their moment.

Sinani was well placed to tuck away a rebound.

It was the final act to a splendid move.

Danny Ward did superbly to switch play and find Koroma with his low cross blocked by Ben Cabango before the loose ball found O'Brien and after Hamer kept out his low shot, Sinani tucked away the loose ball.

To their credit, the goal did not faze the visitors, with Nicholls called into action to make a fine reaction save to keep out a fierce rising half-volley from Ryan Manning.

It was turning into a watchable and engrossing contest, with Town going close to adding to their lead moments before the half-hour following a scintillating move of the highest order.

Again, Ward showed his quality with some fine hold-up work and a lovely reverse pass sending Sorba Thomas clear down the right with his pinpoint low cross finding O;Brien, denied by Hamer from point-blank range.

At the other end, Nicholls scampered across goal to keep out Grimes's low shot with the scoreline delicately poised at the interval.

Scorer Sinani, presumably suffering for some kind of issue, made way at the break for Scott High with the onus being on Town to maintain their discipline without the ball on the restart.

Swansea came out of the traps well with Nicholls making a splendid acrobatic save to keep out a curler from Swans debutant Cyrus Christie with Ben Cabango heading wide from the resulting corner.

Manning then surged forward to fire off target before Nicholls did well to grasp a venomous deflected low shot from Olivier Ntcham.

It was a strong start to the second period from the visitors with defensive questions asked of Town.

Ntcham saw another low shot held by Hamer as Swansea penned Town in their own half.

The pressure continued with Nicholls keeping out Joel Piroe’s shot at his near post with the hosts struggling to get going at all in the second period, much to the concern of an animated Carlos Corberan in his technical area..

Lees was then alert to block a scuffed effort from Piroe, with Swansea - for all their dominance - being unable to break through.

But the Welshmen persisted and they finally had their reward with Downes ending a tidy move with a lovely finish.

Town’s best second-half spell arrived belatedly, with O’Brien testing Hamer at his near post, with most of the play being at the other end.

Thankfully, the hosts survived. A good point in the end against a very handy Swansea side who missed a big chance at the end when Piroe flicked a header wide.

Huddersfield Town: Nicholls; Turton (Rhodes 86), Pearson, Lees, Toffolo; Thomas, Hogg, O'Brien; Sinani (High 45), Ward, Koroma (Pipa 72). Substitutes unused: Bilokapic, Ruffels, Sarr, Russell.

Swansea City: Hamer; Cabango, Naughton, Manning; Christie (Obafemi 68), Downes, Grimes, Latibeaudiere; Ntcham (Joseph 88), Smith, Piroe. Substitutes unused: Fisher, Bennett, Fulton, Abdulai, Walsh.

Referee: D Webb (Co.Durham).