Schofield paid the price for a fraught start to the Championship campaign for last season's beaten play-off finalists, who have taken just four points from a possible 24 so far in 2022-23.

Town called time on the 42-year-old's short tenure in the wake of Tuesday evening’s 2-1 home reverse to Wigan, the club's third defeat on the spin with Schofield managing one win in nine matches in all competitions.

Former Terriers chief David Wagner has been installed as the early favourite to replace Schofield, with the 50-year-old having been out of work since leaving Swiss outfit Young Boys in March.

The German, keen to get back in the game, attended the club's recent game with West Brom where he was a guest of honour and his appointment would pacify many Town supporters.

Chelsea coach Anthony Barry has also been linked with the post alongside the likes of former Sheffield United defender Neill Collins, head coach of Tampa Bay Rowdies, ex-Manchester United and Spurs midfielder Michael Carrick.

On the exit of Schofield, a brief Town statement said: "The decision was made after Tuesday’s Championship defeat at home to Wigan Athletic, which took our competitive record during Danny’s time as permanent head coach to one win and one draw in nine competitive matches.

Danny Schofield, who was sacked by Huddersfield Town on Wednesday morning. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

"Narcís Pèlach and Paul Harsley will take temporary charge and lead the team into Saturday’s league game at home to Cardiff City.

"Everyone at the club would like to thank Danny for his hard work and dedication and wishes him the very best for the future."

Asked about his future after his final match in charge, Schofield said: "I take responsibility for the results as that's my job.