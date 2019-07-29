Huddersfield Town bag record transfer fee as Philip Billing heads to Bournemouth

HUDDERSFIELDF TOWN midfielder Philip Billing has joined Bournemouth for a club record transfer fee.

The Denmark Under-21s international has signed a long-term deal on the south coast after being courted by Eddie Howe.

Billing had informed Terriers head coach Jan Siewert that he wanted to leave following relegation from the Premier League.

Town, however, were determined their own valuation would be matched before any deal could happen.

Bournemouth finally did just that, paving the way for the 23-year-old to become Huddersfield's most costly export - his fee comfortably eclipsing the £10.2m that Stoke City paid for Tom Ince a year ago.

"Phil made it clear to me that he saw his future away from Huddersfield Town," said Siewert. "We were open to that, but we made it clear that the cub would not accept anything below the value we placed on him.

“At the same time, I want the players in our squad to be totally committed to what we are doing here and that is why Phil hasn’t been involved with the First Team during pre-season. This transfer suits everyone and I genuinely wish Phil all the best for the future.”

Billing, who moved to West Yorkshire from Danish side Esbjerg in 2013, made 91 appearances for Huddersfield and scored six goals.

He won the Young Player of the Year award several times before being named the Players' Player of the Year at the of the 2018-19 campaign.