Huddersfield Town capture Arsenal prospect on loan

Huddersfield Town have made their first signing of the January transfer window with the loan acquisition of Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe.

The 19-year-old becomes the first signing made by Danny Cowley for the Terriers, and has joined on a deal until the end of the season.

First signing for Town boss Cowley.

The attack-minded midfielder operates centrally but can also be deployed on the left.

Smith Rowe, 19, has 15 appearances for the Gunners under his belt, those coming in the Europa League, Premier League and cup competitions. He has scored four goals.

He began 2019 on a loan spell with Red Bull Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

Town boss Cowley said: “We’re delighted to complete the loan move to bring Emile to the Club today, as it’s the culmination of an ongoing process that began in early November.

“Nicky and I spent a week at Arsenal in the summer and Emile is a player that we know well. We’ve got some good relationships with the club and we’re very appreciative of them loaning us one of their very best young players.

“Emile will give us the creative link that we’ve been missing. He can play in a range of attacking positions and he can speed up our play.

"We’re really looking forward to working with him.”