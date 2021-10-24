Huddersfield Town: Challenge proves too much for Terriers at near-perfect Bournemouth

Bournemouth's Jack Stacey (left) and Huddersfield Town's Tom Lees battle for the ball. Picture: Kieran Cleeves/PA

Dominic Solanke grabbed a first-half double, the first from the penalty spot, before captain Lloyd Kelly added a second in the second half to maintain Bournemouth’s six-point lead at the top of the Sky Bet Championship.

The Dorset side are one of only two teams still yet to lose in England’s top four tiers, Liverpool being the other.

And they also equalled the club’s best start to a league season – matching the 14-game unbeaten run the 1961-62 side managed in the Old Third Division.

“In these types of games you need 90 minutes to win but in a few minutes you can lose. That is what happened,” said Corberan.

“The first two opportunities they had, they scored two goals. It made everything more challenging and more complicated.

“It was important to manage the game afterwards and create some opportunities and try and open the game and then they scored a third in the second half.

“They were much better than us in their options to unbalance us. We weren’t aggressive enough and the one goal changed the dynamic of the game.

Huddersfield Town manager Carlos Corberan (left) on the touchline. Picture: Kieran Cleeves/PA

“It is true, Bournemouth are in a good position in the table but they are still in our league.

“It is important that we compete against every opponent and I am the first to admit we need to improve.”

Solanke opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 10th minute after he had been tripped by Ollie Turton. He sent Lee Nicholls the wrong way before celebrating his 10th goal of the season.

He doubled his tally 11 minutes later when he rifled in, after former Huddersfield player Phillip Billing had chested down Ryan Christie’s pinpoint cross.

Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke (centre) applauds the fans after the final whistle after beating Huddersfield Town 3-0. Picture: Kieran Cleeves/PA

Centre-back Kelly added the third from a corner in the 64th minute, notching his second goal for the Cherries, and first of the season.

Scott Parker hailed Bournemouth’s “perfect” first-half performance, adding: “The first half ranks up there (as the best performance of the season) in terms of our all-round game. With the ball we understood the game and what we needed to do.”

Bournemouth: Travers, Stacey, Cahill, Kelly, Zemura, Lerma (Stanislas 70), Kilkenny, Billing, Christie (Lowe 70), Solanke (Rogers 79), Anthony. Unused substitutes: Nyland, Mepham, Marcondes, Pearson.

Huddersfield Town: Nicholls, Pearson, Lees, Sarr (Sinani 56), Turton, Hogg, O’Brien, Toffolo, Thomas (Ward 71),Campbell (Holmes 63), Koroma. Unused substitutes: Aarons, Ruffels, High, Bilokapic.