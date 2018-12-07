Huddersfield Town chief David Wagner among top manager nominees

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN’S David Wagner has been nominated for the November manager of the month award in the Premier League.

The Terriers chief is up against Newcastle United’ Rafael Benitez, Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool, Mauricio Pochettino of Tottenham Hotspur and Everton’s Marco Silva.

Huddersfield took seven points from a possible nine last month to breathe fresh life into their season.

This included a 1-0 triumph over Fulham that was the club’s first victory of the season. Town then drew 1-1 at home to West Ham United before rounding the month off with a hugely impressive 2-0 victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Wagner previously won the manager of the month award in the Premier League for August in the 2017-18 season as Town started life among the elite by taking seven points from the opening three games.

He pipped fellow nominees Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola, Jose Mourinho and Tony Pulis to land that award.