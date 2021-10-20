Huddersfield Town claim another clean sheet but Carlos Corberan says: We do not want to be defensive

SHUTOUT: Levi Colwill, pictured tackling George Friend, was part of a defence Birmingham City could not breach

Town had the worst record in last season's Championship for goals conceded but they have addressed that now, so that even though Fraizer Campbell twice hit the woodwork against Birmingham City, it did not stop his team claiming a point.

But Corberan wished his side had made better use of possession, having had 67 per cent of it against limited and out-of-form opponents.

"We don't want to be a defensive team, we want to be a team that defends well and attacks well," stressed Corberan after the 0-0 draw.

"Our mentality is always to have the ball and we had close to 70 per cent of it.

"It showed even if we are focused to defend well we are focused to attack.

"The key is to use the ball better - sometimes it's not easy - to try and produce more chances in the opponent's box but at the same time to have more patience to create a clear chance because sometimes it's easy to make deliveries that aren't to anyone, especially when the opponents are playing with three good centre-halves.

"The key was to move the ball better in our defensive half and I was pleased because I saw many times us doing what the situation demanded."

Overall, though, the Spanish coach was pleased with his team's performance.

"I liked the first half a lot because we were controlling (the game) well from a defensive point of view and when we were attacking it was enough personality, trying to put the ball in their offensive half, trying to create chances," he said.

"It's true the opportunities we had to finish the chances didn't work in the way we wanted. We had a very good chance for (Harry) Toffolo and another for Danny Ward. We didn't produce enough things but for me the personality to attack and recover after we attacked was very positive.

"It's they created problems for us, especially with the long ball but we controlled Birmingham well. It's true the last action in the box didn't work the way we wanted.

"I liked the first 45 minutes a lot because when I was imagining the game, it was exactly like this, defending far from our goal. In the last game we defended more in a low block but this time we squeezed up more.

"I saw the team dominate their strikers and we did very well with the mobility in attack. It's never easy to attack a line of five but (Duane) Holmes, Toffolo and (Danel) Sinani were creating good actions to attack. It was just the last part.

"In the second half they looked more aggressive and we didn't enough balls between the lines. The game started to be more equal.

"In the last minutes for me, especially with the movement of Campbell, the team recovered the option to attack more, to create chances, and in the last couple of minutes we had some very good opportunities to unbalance the game. They gave the feeling to us they could score a goal too at set pieces.

"But the Championship is a marathon and I thought the team competed very well."

Opposite number Lee Bowyer's praise of Huddersfield highlighted their improvement this season.

"I think it's a well-earned point, good fighting spirit from my players," said the former Leeds United midfielder. "I can't fault their work ethic as a group.

"Do I think we deserved a point? Yes.

"Could we have won the game? With just that little bit of quality when we won the ball back in good areas.

"It's a tough place to come, Huddersfield. They're a good side in good form."