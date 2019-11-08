Huddersfield Town coaching team saluted after award for manager Danny Cowley

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN manager Danny Cowley has dedicated his SkyBet Championship manager of the month award for October to his entire coaching staff and players following a sterling turnaround at the club.

Cowley beat off competition from Hull City chief Grant McCann – after an outstanding first full month in charge of Town.

Doncaster manager Darren Moore. 'Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

The ex-Lincoln City manager has overseen an eye-catching transformation of fortunes since arriving, with the Terriers boasting a seven-game unbeaten run stretching back to September 28.

In five fixtures in October, Town won three games – including two against fellow strugglers Stoke City and Barnsley – and drew the other two, while sinking Hull 3-0 on home soil.

Cowley said: “I am happy to accept this award on behalf of every member of staff and every player at Huddersfield Town, because our form over October is down to an incredible team effort.

“When Nicky (assistant) and I arrived at the club, we’ve found a superb set of skilled, dedicated people who have a deep care for Huddersfield Town and this run of form is down to their hard work and dedication.

“Equally, the players deserve so much credit too. Their attitude and application has been good and we have enjoyed their full commitment.”

“We are all humble enough that we are still a work in progress and there is a lot more work to do, but we are looking forward to the hard work in front of us.”

Meanwhile, Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Moore is confident that the addition of a new head of recruitment will enable Rovers to bring some stability to the club on the contractual front in the long and medium term.

Rovers started last season with 23 players entering the final year of their deals, while 17 players will see their contracts expire in June.

Moore, part of the interview panel assessing candidates, said: “It is not an ideal situation as you want to create a squad of players that belongs to Doncaster Rovers that are contracted.

“This is why part of the job of the head of recruitment is to identify key talent and provide myself and the board with a detailed report on why we have spotted and identified the players in terms of going forward.

“That is really key because every penny spent needs to go towards making it work and happen.

“That is the reason why the structure has been put in place.”