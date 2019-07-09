Huddersfield Town complete big money capture of winger

Have your say

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN have confirmed the permanent transfer of Isaac Mbenza following the winger's loan spell last season.

The former Belgium Under-21s international has joined from Montpelier for a fee believed to be in the region of £8m.

He has signed a two-year deal with the club having an option to extend by a further 12 months.

Mbenza had a mixed first year in English football, making 22 Premier League appearances. His first goal came in May against Manchester United.

The 23-year-old, however, did feature more under head coach Jan Siewert and he is expected to be a key figure in the coming season.