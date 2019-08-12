Huddersfield Town complete signing of Fraizer Campbell

Have your say

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN have completed the signing of ex-Hull City forward Fraizer Campbell.

The 31-year-old has signed a two-year contract with an option of a further 12 months with the deal seeing the experienced striker sign for his hometown club.

Ex-Huddersfield Grammar School student Campbell has been training with Brighouse Town this summer while trying to sort his future after leaving Hull earlier this summer.

Campbell scored 18 goals in 75 appearances in East Yorkshire. The frontman joins the Terriers as a free agent.

Campbell has never played for his home-town club, having joined Manchester United at just 10.

Head coach Jan Siewert said: "I am really pleased Fraizer has signed for us and I cannot wait to see him get going.

"The decision he made to join Huddersfield really makes us proud. I really like a player with experience. He is a good signing for us."