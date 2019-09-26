Huddersfield Town complete signing of free agent defender Danny Simpson

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN have completed the signing of ex-Leicester City full-back Danny Simpson, who has signed a deal until the end of the 2019-20 season.

The experienced 32-year-old free agent, released by the Foxes in the summer, recently linked up with the Terriers after previously training with Championship rivals West Brom and has now signed a contract for the rest of the season.

On his new signing, manager Danny Cowley said: "Danny is a great kid and got a really good attitude and application. Already, he has had an influence on people - young players and some of the senior ones.

"He is an experienced player and a very good one-v-one defender and his positioning is excellent. He defends the back post well and brings a wealth of experience which we can use to help organise what is a really young group for us.

"He ticks all of the boxes both as a player and a person and we would love to make that and I know he is very keen to make that happen. Normally, when there is a will, there is a way."

"He has actually trained at West Brom prior to coming to us, so he has had about four weeks now on the grass and is close to match fitness. Obviously, he is short of game-time and that is something we will be able to put right."

Terence Kongolo will be monitored in training ahead of Saturday's home game with Millwall after coming off in last weekend's match at The Hawthorns, while Alex Pritchard is 'getting closer' to a return, Cowley revealed.

He said: "He has been on the grass and is definitely moving in the right direction. He (Pritchard) is a top player."