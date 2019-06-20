Huddersfield Town complete the signing of Reece Brown, with chief executive Julian Winter expecting another signing before the end of the week

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN chief executive Julian Winter has confirmed that the club are hoping to confirm the signings of a couple of new additions before the end of this week.

Town - who will start the new EFL Championship season with a televised home game with Derby County on Monday, August 5 - have completed the transfer of Forest Green central midfielder Reece Brown, with the 23-year-old signing a three-year deal after joining for an undisclosed fee.

Brown adds to the previous addition of experienced defender Tommy Elphick, who has penned a two-year deal after leaving Aston Villa, with Town also hopeful of sealing another signing before the end of the week

Speaking ahead of the signing of Brown at the club's fixtures breakfast, Winter said: "We have been on with about five (incoming arrivals). One (Elphick), we have done and we are hoping to do two (signings) before the end of the week and two into next week.

"We are looking at the loan window and getting creative with a couple of Premier League clubs as we did last time we are were in the Championship and that served us really well."

Meanwhile, head coach Jan Siewert has expressed delight at the signing of Brown.

He said: “I am very happy that we can welcome Reece to Huddersfield Town today.

“He is a very interesting player. He had a setback in his career when he left Birmingham City, but he showed great desire to go on and have a real impact at Forest Green Rovers.

"Now wants to show that he can apply his qualities to be a success in the Sky Bet Championship.”