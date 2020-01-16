Huddersfield Town defender Terence Kongolo excited by the challenge after completing loan move to Fulham

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN defender Terence Kongolo has completed his move to Championship promotion-chasers Fulham on loan for the rest of the 2019-20 season.

The Netherlands international, 25, was the club's record signing when he joined for £17.5m from Monaco in the summer of 2018 following a successful initial half-season loan.

Kongolo has made 11 appearances for the Terriers this season, but has fallen out of favour in the last few months with his final appearance coming in the 5-2 defeat at Bristol City on November 30.

The centre-half, who can also operate at left-back, has made 56 appearances in total for Town, scoring one goal.

On his move, Kongolo said: "I am really happy with this move. Fulham is a big team pushing for promotion so for me this a perfect move.

"I really want to show my qualities and the next six months are very important. I like the winning mentality here and I want to give everything to help this club get promoted."

Kongolo will compete with the likes of Alfie Mawson, Michael Hector and Tim Ream for a starting spot in Scott Parker’s starting line-up as Fulham seek to book an instant return to the Premier League.

Kongolo's contract at Huddersfield runs until the summer of 2022.

On the incoming front, Huddersfield - who have completed the signing of experienced Leicester City midfielder Andy King on loan for the rest of the season - are interested in Lincoln City left-back Harry Toffolo, who previously worked with Town chief Danny Cowley at Sincil Bank.

Toffolo's contract expires in the summer, but there is a clause for extension which can be triggered by the player, with Lincoln manager Michael Appleton revealing on Thursday that the player's situation is likely to become clearer by the weekend.

Last week, Town also brought in former Sheffield United centre-half Richard Stearman and Arsenal winger Emile Smith Rowe, who could be handed debuts in Saturday's Championship home game with Brentford.